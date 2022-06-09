Pakistani protesters burn a poster of BJP’s Nupur Sharma in Karachi on June 7. Photo: AFP
How BJP’s Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Mohammed comments pushed India into diplomatic maelstrom

  • Outrage over now-suspended ruling party member’s offensive remarks on Islam’s founder has forced the Modi government to douse a diplomatic backlash from the Arab world
  • Experts say the condemnation won’t bring real change to the Hindu nationalist party’s ideology, but may serve as a warning to its hardline followers who spread hate

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 4:37pm, 9 Jun, 2022

