Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president, at the Schloss Elmau luxury hotel in Elmau, Germany, on June 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
What is Indonesia’s Joko Widodo hoping to achieve when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow?
- Indonesia’s ‘historical nostalgia’, Cold War neutrality means Russia isn’t all that cut off from the world
- Jokowi is likely to take baby steps at meeting with Putin, covering food and export security rather than taking hardline positions on the Ukraine war
