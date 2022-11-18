Umno’s last two years in power have been anything but stable – with the rise and fall of three prime ministers, an economy only just recovering from the pandemic and top party leaders mired in corruption charges and scandals. Photo: AP
Explainer |
Malaysia election 2022: highlights from 2 years of political chaos leading to Saturday’s vote
- Umno is seeking a return to power in Malaysia this week, four years after a crushing defeat in the historic 2018 election and since returning to power in 2020
- The last two years – marred by political upheaval, corruption allegations and a pandemic – have been tumultuous for the party that ruled Malaysia for over 60 years
Umno’s last two years in power have been anything but stable – with the rise and fall of three prime ministers, an economy only just recovering from the pandemic and top party leaders mired in corruption charges and scandals. Photo: AP