Malaysian 50 ringgit banknotes at a currency exchange store in Kuala Lumpur. The currency has been Southeast Asia’s worst performer so far this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
Why is Malaysia’s ringgit in a slump and will it affect PM Anwar’s coalition in this year’s state polls?
- Greater exposure to China’s economy and easing commodity prices are among the factors contributing to the ringgit’s decline versus its Asean peers
- The currency’s weakness also affects the cost of living, which could become an issue for PM Anwar Ibrahim’s government in the coming state elections
