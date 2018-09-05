Work on the US$17 billion project will be postponed for two years rather than cancelled, as was suggested by the Malaysian prime minister in the aftermath of his shock election victory

Construction of the high-speed rail link between Malaysia and Singapore will be postponed for two years rather than cancelled, the two governments said on Wednesday.

After weeks of talks, negotiators managed to avoid scrapping the project altogether – the outcome Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had previously said he preferred.

An agreement, signed in Mahathir’s office by Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and the Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, defers the start of construction work on the project to May 31, 2020, by which time Southeast Asia’s third largest economy hopes its poor fiscal position will have improved.

Previously the project had been slated to open to the public in 2026. It will now begin operating in 2031.

Analysts value the project at about US$17 billion.

The move is an about-turn from the stance Mahathir took soon after his shock election victory in May.

The 93-year-old had said the project, approved by his predecessor Najib Razak, was unnecessary and would be cancelled.

The project and several other Chinese-backed infrastructure developments were reviewed after the May 9 poll in an effort to reduce national debt that, according to Mahathir, snowballed under Najib.

Singapore reacted sharply to Mahathir’s pledges to scrap the project, with officials insisting the city state would seek reimbursement of S$250 million (US$181.8 million) for sunk costs if the project was cancelled.

Costs incurred included land acquired for the Singapore portion of the rail link as well as wages for employees in an agency set up to oversee the project.

In 2013, Najib and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had hailed their agreement to build the line as a game changer in bilateral ties after decades of on-off tensions between the two neighbours following their acrimonious split in 1965.

The estimated 90-minute travel time of the rail journey compares with five hours by bus and one hour by plane.

Under the original timeline, which stipulated the line would be running by December 31, 2026, the main tender for the project was to have been awarded in the third quarter of next year.

China’s state-owned China Railway Engineering Cooperation as well as Korean, European and Japanese consortiums have expressed interest in the project.