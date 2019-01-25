When Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed concern last month over China’s detention of two Canadian citizens, her intervention was seen by many as long overdue.

The December 10 detentions of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou – had already been challenged by the United States, Britain, the European Union, Germany and France. Australia’s belated statement on December 30 came only after pressure from local academics and former diplomats for a show of solidarity with its ally.

Weeks later, Australia is grappling with the detention of its own citizen, Yang Hengjun, as well as questions about whether it has been firm enough toward China, its biggest trading partner, when their interests and values have collided.

“They [Australian political leaders] weren’t as vocal as other countries over the detention of Canadians and were hesitant to come out criticising the internment of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang,” said Alex Joske, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra. “So this should hopefully really be a reminder to the government that being quiet on these kinds of issues doesn’t do you much good and it’s important to take a confident values-based position when engaging with China.”

Yang, a novelist and former Chinese diplomat who has criticised Beijing, was detained on Saturday at Guangzhou airport after arriving on a flight from New York. Yang, who has condemned Chinese censorship and interference overseas, is reported to be under “residential surveillance” after being accused of endangering state security. Kovrig, a political analyst and former diplomat, and Spavor, a businessman with close links to North Korea, are being held on similar charges.

“At present, the case is being handled according to law, and Yang Hengjun’s legitimate rights and interests have been fully guaranteed,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday.

The latest detention has sparked fears that Beijing has broadened a campaign of retaliation against Canada – which arrested Meng at the request of the US for allegedly breaching sanctions against Iran – to include citizens of countries that support Ottawa.

“My judgment is that his arrest is directly linked to the hostage diplomacy by the Chinese government,” said Feng Chongyi, a friend of Yang, and associate professor at the University of Technology, Sydney.

Payne on Thursday called on Beijing to deal with the case “transparently and fairly”, and said Australian officials were trying to arrange consular access as soon as possible. Australia’s top diplomat said there was as yet “no evidence” of a link to Huawei, but would be concerned if there was.

“I think Beijing needs to understand that there’s only so much the Australian people will take before they are willing to insist that their political leaders take a much stronger stance against Beijing’s provocations,” said Clive Hamilton, the author of Silent Invasion: China’s Influence in Australia.

A member of the Five Eyes alliance of Anglosphere nations alongside Canada, Australia has walked a fine line in supporting US-led efforts to counter China’s rise while maintaining vital trade links with the country.

Australia exported A$110 billion (US$79.9 billion) worth of goods to China in 2016-2017, nearly one-third of its total exports.

Although often aligned with Washington and its allies, Canberra has shied away from the more aggressive moves against China taken by the Trump administration. The country has distanced itself from Trump’s trade war and declined to join freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea, while supporting the right of other countries to patrol the waters. In August, Canberra banned Huawei from involvement in the roll-out of its 5G network on national security grounds, earning a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Australia – China relations had been on an upswing in recent months after a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at smoothing over tensions following Canberra’s introduction of anti-foreign interference laws widely seen as directed at Beijing.

Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne arrived in China on Thursday for pre-scheduled talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. Before Payne broke a diplomatic drought with a visit in November, no Australian minister had set foot in China for 18 months.

Yuan Jing Dong, a professor at the Centre for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said both countries had an interest in making sure relations didn’t spiral again.

“Yang’s detention at this juncture casts a shadow over the defence ministers’ meeting, but it probably works best for both countries if the two governments stay out of the fray publicly while allowing the consular process to sort out the issue,” he said. “Australia certainly has a lot of economic stakes in maintaining a stable and mutually beneficial relationship, since one-third of its exports depend on China and Chinese students and tourists also contribute enormously to the Australian economy.”

Still, Yang’s detention, especially if prolonged, is likely to increase pressure for Australia to take a tougher line on China.

Joske noted that the detention of Kovrig and Spavor had galvanised unease in Canada, which recently updated its travel advisory for China, about Beijing’s use of its growing power.

“I think a similar thing might happen in Australia, where this case generates so much concern about China’s actions that the government is really compelled to show a more confident, tough line on China,” he said.

Feng, who was detained in China for about a week in 2017, said Australia could not allow a precedent to be set where its citizens could be arrested on dubious charges for political reasons.

“If they can fabricate a charge and take an Australian citizen as a hostage, that will have very serious consequence for Australians and for Australian business as well,” said Feng, adding that baseless charges of espionage were easily concocted. “So I believe the Australian government will push very hard to get Hengjun back.”