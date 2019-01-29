Malaysia would be “impoverished” if it went ahead with the US$20 billion East Coast Rail Link, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday as he urged Chinese parties behind the financing and building of the project to understand his country’s predicament.

Mahathir’s comments appeared to be aimed at ensuring there would be no bruised egos in Beijing arising from the cancellation and his government’s protracted – and at times convoluted – deliberation on the issue.

“It is not because we don’t want to honour our contracts, but we just cannot pay,” Mahathir told reporters as he was quizzed on the matter for the second time in two days.

“[The project] will impoverish us, so we seek the understanding of the parties concerned that it is not because we want to frustrate or throw out a contract. It is because we are really tight in terms of finance,” the prime minister said.

The 688km rail project is spearheaded by China: the main contractor is China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), and the Export-Import Bank of China is the main financier.

An official announcement on the government’s final decision to cancel the project is expected in the next two days.

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Saturday said a final decision had already been made, but the administration later appeared to backtrack, suggesting Azmin had spoken prematurely.

The prime minister’s latest comments came as the Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou – in Malaysia for an official visit – and the foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang both suggested on Monday that talks were ongoing.

With the slew of high-level political players commenting on the issue, the fate of the 688km rail link has topped the country’s news agenda in recent days.

Addressing questions on why the government had appeared to pull back on Azmin’s comments Mahathir said one of his ministers had “made a mistake”, but did not name the economic affairs minister.

Oh Ei Sun, a commentator on Malaysia-China ties, said he did not think the matter would have a drastic impact on bilateral ties.

“Malaysia is one of the major trading partners of China, and there would be ups and downs in the bilateral relations, but none so serious as to significantly disrupt them, especially not over a railroad,” said Oh, senior fellow at Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs.

The expected final cancellation of the deal with CCCC will finally end months of deliberation over its fate.

When the project was awarded to CCCC in 2016 by Mahathir’s now-deposed predecessor Najib Razak, observers hailed it as one of the cornerstones of President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road Initiative”.

Upon his shock election victory in May last year, Mahathir identified the ECRL as one of several big-ticket China-linked infrastructure projects he planned to cancel because he felt they were too expensive and unnecessary.

As negotiations stretched on, Mahathir in early January suggested the project could carry on, if on a much smaller scale. Government sources said the administration eventually saw no way forward in proceeding with the existing CCCC contract signed by Najib because the benefits to cost ratio were misaligned.

Making this decision would almost certainly trigger a compensation penalty, sources said over the weekend. Asked about the penalty on Tuesday, Mahathir said: “The huge compensation is not as huge as the amount of debt we would carry for the next thirty years.”

While the Najib government had estimated the project would cost 55 billion ringgit (US$13 billion), the current administration believes the figure is closer to 81 billion ringgit.

Some 19.68 billion ringgit had already been paid by the government before work was suspended in July.

Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has previously said 10.02 billion of the 19.68 billion ringgit paid by the Najib government could be clawed back as that amount was an “advanced payment bond”.

Najib, who offered the project without tender, has repeatedly said the Mahathir government would be making a mistake by cancelling the deal.

He has challenged Mahathir to make public the terms of the contract, which he says are favourable.

Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan bloc believes Najib, now facing dozens of criminal charges for his alleged role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, endorsed Beijing-linked projects because of his enthusiasm to move the country closer to the Asian superpower.

Chinese companies bought assets from the 1MDB state fund in 2015 as the extent of its losses – allegedly through plunder – were made public.