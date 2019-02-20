Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley, pictured here at an Apec conference in 1999, says she would “never think of getting into a public situation like this at such an important time for New Zealand’s relationship”. Photo: Reuters
Former New Zealand PM Jenny Shipley distances herself from controversial op-ed in Chinese state media
- Jenny Shipley, premier from 1997 to 1999, said she did not write a commentary suggesting Wellington should ‘learn to listen to China’
- The article, which ran in the People’s Daily, was constructed from an interview she did last December
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand bans Huawei from 5G, China has message for New Zealand
- Uncertainty over bilateral ties has affected everything from flights to tourism, one of the largest drivers of the Kiwi economy
- PM Jacinda Ardern says the relationship is complex – can Beijing and Wellington kiss and make up?
