Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley, pictured here at an Apec conference in 1999, says she would “never think of getting into a public situation like this at such an important time for New Zealand’s relationship”. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

Former New Zealand PM Jenny Shipley distances herself from controversial op-ed in Chinese state media

  • Jenny Shipley, premier from 1997 to 1999, said she did not write a commentary suggesting Wellington should ‘learn to listen to China’
  • The article, which ran in the People’s Daily, was constructed from an interview she did last December
Topic |   New Zealand
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 5:25pm

TOP PICKS

Former New Zealand prime minister Jenny Shipley, pictured here at an Apec conference in 1999, says she would “never think of getting into a public situation like this at such an important time for New Zealand’s relationship”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

New Zealand bans Huawei from 5G, China has message for New Zealand

  • Uncertainty over bilateral ties has affected everything from flights to tourism, one of the largest drivers of the Kiwi economy
  • PM Jacinda Ardern says the relationship is complex – can Beijing and Wellington kiss and make up?
Topic |   New Zealand
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 12:11pm

TOP PICKS

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.