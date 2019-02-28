US President Donald Trump speaks at the end of the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, which ended without an agreement. Photo: AFP
Trump-Kim summit 2019: Xi could be ‘more helpful’, says US president
- As the Hanoi summit between the United States and North Korea ends in disappointment, the US president warns trade war talks with Beijing could go a similar way, even as he acknowledges Chinese support
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
US President Donald Trump speaks at the end of the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, which ended without an agreement. Photo: AFP