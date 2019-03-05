A satellite image of the suspiciously long runway at the airport in Koh Kong. Photo: Handout
Is Cambodia’s Koh Kong project for Chinese tourists – or China’s military?
- A tourism development by the Chinese firm Union Development Group looks too good to be true
- Sceptics say it is – and that its suspiciously long airport runway and deep water port will give China a military foothold in the country
Topic | Cambodia
A satellite image of the suspiciously long runway at the airport in Koh Kong. Photo: Handout