A satellite image of the suspiciously long runway at the airport in Koh Kong. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Is Cambodia’s Koh Kong project for Chinese tourists – or China’s military?

  • A tourism development by the Chinese firm Union Development Group looks too good to be true
  • Sceptics say it is – and that its suspiciously long airport runway and deep water port will give China a military foothold in the country
Topic |   Cambodia
Andrew Nachemson

Andrew Nachemson  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 7:03am

