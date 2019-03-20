Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
East Coast Rail Link deal before belt and road forum? Depends on China, Mahathir says
- The Malaysian prime minister says the ball is in Beijing’s court when it comes to the long-stalled project, which he has attacked as being overpriced
- He now estimates the cost could balloon to US$32 billion – as opposed to the US$13 billion claimed by his predecessor Najib Razak
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is approaching the one-year mark of his second stint as the country’s leader. Photo: EPA
‘Chinese by nature are very good businesspeople’: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s exclusive interview in full
- In his first interview with international media this year, Mahathir speaks candidly to the South China Morning Post on everything from the US-China trade war to his scandal-tainted predecessor Najib Razak
