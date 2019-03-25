Channels

A model of the East Coast Rail Link project during its ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2017. Two years on, the project is mired in uncertainty. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

China to shave US$2.4 billion off cost of Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link. But will it be enough?

  • Malaysia’s chief negotiator on the controversial Beijing-backed project, Daim Zainuddin, says a revised deal would send ‘a lot more Malaysia’s way’
  • But experts say the final terms of the deal – previously criticised by PM Mahathir Mohamad as biased in China’s favour – remain obscure
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 5:30pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives an exclusive interview to the South China Morning Post.
Geopolitics

Malaysia’s Mahathir: green light for China-backed East Coast Rail Link – if price is right

  • In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, the Malaysian leader says the troubled project could still go ahead
  • But only if the Chinese contractor agrees to a significant reduction on the US$13 billion price tag
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 5:08pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:09pm, 8 Mar, 2019

