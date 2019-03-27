Photo: Alamy
What’s driving China conspiracy theories in Australia?
- China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and its people flock down under for both tourism and education
- But intellectuals say a racialised anti-China narrative has taken hold in the media – and it’s time to call it out
A coal ship waits to be loaded at the world's biggest coal export terminal in Newcastle, Australia. Photo: Reuters
China’s squeeze on Australian coal nothing to do with Huawei’s 5G ban. Really?
- Beijing and Canberra have been at pains to deny that politics is behind the delays that have hit Australian coal imports. To sceptics, it’s a case of protesting too much
