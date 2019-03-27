Channels

Photo: Alamy
Geopolitics

What’s driving China conspiracy theories in Australia?

  • China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and its people flock down under for both tourism and education
  • But intellectuals say a racialised anti-China narrative has taken hold in the media – and it’s time to call it out
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Tamara Thiessen

Tamara Thiessen  

Published: 7:30am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:06am, 27 Mar, 2019

Photo: Alamy
A coal ship waits to be loaded at the world's biggest coal export terminal in Newcastle, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

China’s squeeze on Australian coal nothing to do with Huawei’s 5G ban. Really?

  • Beijing and Canberra have been at pains to deny that politics is behind the delays that have hit Australian coal imports. To sceptics, it’s a case of protesting too much
Topic |   Huawei
Kalinga Seneviratne

Kalinga Seneviratne  

Published: 4:11pm, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:09pm, 6 Mar, 2019

A coal ship waits to be loaded at the world's biggest coal export terminal in Newcastle, Australia. Photo: Reuters
