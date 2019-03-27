Channels

Adrian Hong. Photo: Handout
Did this US activist mastermind raid on North Korean embassy?

  • Spanish authorities claim Adrian Hong, a founder of Liberty in North Korea, led a group of 10 that stormed Pyongyang’s embassy in Madrid
  • In 2006, Hong was arrested in China while helping a group of North Korean defectors seek asylum
Topic |   North Korea
John Power  

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 6:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 28 Mar, 2019

North Korean dissident smashes portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in viral video

  • It is unlikely for the video – posted by Cheollima Civil Defense, a group that wants to overthrow the Kim regime – to have been filmed in North Korea, says a defector
  • Desecrating the image of the ruling Kim dynasty is considered a heinous crime in a country where the leadership enjoys godlike status
John Power

John Power  

Published: 3:10pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 21 Mar, 2019

