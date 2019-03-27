Adrian Hong. Photo: Handout
Did this US activist mastermind raid on North Korean embassy?
- Spanish authorities claim Adrian Hong, a founder of Liberty in North Korea, led a group of 10 that stormed Pyongyang’s embassy in Madrid
- In 2006, Hong was arrested in China while helping a group of North Korean defectors seek asylum
North Korean dissident smashes portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in viral video
- It is unlikely for the video – posted by Cheollima Civil Defense, a group that wants to overthrow the Kim regime – to have been filmed in North Korea, says a defector
- Desecrating the image of the ruling Kim dynasty is considered a heinous crime in a country where the leadership enjoys godlike status
