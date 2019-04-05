Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Philippines mulls bringing South China Sea dispute to UN as Hague ruling fails to deter Beijing

  • Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo says President Dueterte has a few options to seek a resolution in the South China Sea conflict, as Chinese vessels continue to block Filipino fishermen from accessing Thitu Island
  • But it is up to Duterte, who has tried to forge stronger ties with Beijing, to decide
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 9:06pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Philippines officials Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: AP
Politics

‘David vs. Goliath’ in South China Sea: Beijing must take us seriously, say ex-Philippine officials seeking ICC probe into Xi Jinping

  • Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales say their aim is to improve the lives of Filipino fishermen
  • Beijing says the situation in the South China Sea is stable and the move won’t harm its positive relations with Manila
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 11:37pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Philippines officials Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.