An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Philippines mulls bringing South China Sea dispute to UN as Hague ruling fails to deter Beijing
- Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo says President Dueterte has a few options to seek a resolution in the South China Sea conflict, as Chinese vessels continue to block Filipino fishermen from accessing Thitu Island
- But it is up to Duterte, who has tried to forge stronger ties with Beijing, to decide
Topic | The Philippines
An aerial view of Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Former Philippines officials Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: AP
‘David vs. Goliath’ in South China Sea: Beijing must take us seriously, say ex-Philippine officials seeking ICC probe into Xi Jinping
- Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales say their aim is to improve the lives of Filipino fishermen
- Beijing says the situation in the South China Sea is stable and the move won’t harm its positive relations with Manila
Topic | The Philippines
Former Philippines officials Albert del Rosario and Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: AP