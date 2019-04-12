Channels

Malaysia’s government adviser Daim Zainuddin is in Beijing to finalise the future of the troubled East Coast Rail Link. He is pictured with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in 2018. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Malaysia to decide today on stalled China-backed East Coast Rail link

  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s confidante Daim Zainuddin is in Beijing to conclude negotiations
  • He is expected to announce a decision at 2pm
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 11:56am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:11pm, 12 Apr, 2019

A model of the East Coast Rail Link project during its ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2017. Two years on, the project is mired in uncertainty. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

China to shave US$2.4 billion off cost of Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link. But will it be enough?

  • Malaysia’s chief negotiator on the controversial Beijing-backed project, Daim Zainuddin, says a revised deal would send ‘a lot more Malaysia’s way’
  • But experts say the final terms of the deal – previously criticised by PM Mahathir Mohamad as biased in China’s favour – remain obscure
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 5:30pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:17am, 27 Mar, 2019

A model of the East Coast Rail Link project during its ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2017. Two years on, the project is mired in uncertainty. Photo: Xinhua
