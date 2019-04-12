Malaysia’s government adviser Daim Zainuddin is in Beijing to finalise the future of the troubled East Coast Rail Link. He is pictured with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in 2018. Photo: AFP
Malaysia to decide today on stalled China-backed East Coast Rail link
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s confidante Daim Zainuddin is in Beijing to conclude negotiations
- He is expected to announce a decision at 2pm
A model of the East Coast Rail Link project during its ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia in 2017. Two years on, the project is mired in uncertainty. Photo: Xinhua
China to shave US$2.4 billion off cost of Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link. But will it be enough?
- Malaysia’s chief negotiator on the controversial Beijing-backed project, Daim Zainuddin, says a revised deal would send ‘a lot more Malaysia’s way’
- But experts say the final terms of the deal – previously criticised by PM Mahathir Mohamad as biased in China’s favour – remain obscure
