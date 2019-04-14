Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Xinhua
West sends Brunei into China’s arms with hysteria over its anti-gay sharia laws
- As Brunei’s oil reserves run out, it is looking to China to back critical development projects, especially as it faces censure from the West over tough new sharia laws that many say are only for show
- At the same time, the predominantly-Muslim nation is using the toughened laws to shore up domestic support from a populace that is facing rising unemployment
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: Xinhua