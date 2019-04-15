Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia to ‘take advantage’ of ECRL deal to sell China more palm oil: Mahathir Mohamad
- The Malaysian prime minister suggests there was a quid pro quo for agreeing to resume work on the controversial Beijing-backed rail project
- Not only did the cost drop by more than US$5 billion – he says China will buy more palm oil from Malaysia, though the issue ‘isn’t directly related’
Topic | Malaysia
