Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

Malaysia to ‘take advantage’ of ECRL deal to sell China more palm oil: Mahathir Mohamad

  • The Malaysian prime minister suggests there was a quid pro quo for agreeing to resume work on the controversial Beijing-backed rail project
  • Not only did the cost drop by more than US$5 billion – he says China will buy more palm oil from Malaysia, though the issue ‘isn’t directly related’
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 12:42pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:53pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia’s Daim Zainuddin puts the China-backed East Coast Rail Link back on track. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Malaysia to go ahead with China-backed East Coast Rail link

  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s office says first two phases of the project will now cost US$10.7 billion – about two thirds of the original cost
  • The project stalled when Mahathir came to power last year and questioned various Chinese-backed projects signed up to by his predecessor Najib Razak
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 11:56am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s Daim Zainuddin puts the China-backed East Coast Rail Link back on track. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.