Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns

  • The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
  • But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
Topic |   Huawei
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:46pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:46pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei's global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

  • Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
  • Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
