Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns
- The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
- But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
- Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
- Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
