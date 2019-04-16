Astana, Kazakhstan. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is to meet the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan over the next week. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea’s Moon tries to leave US-China orbit, but lands back on Beijing’s belt and road
- The South Korean president heads to Central Asia in bid to further energy deals and break free from a reliance on Washington and Beijing
- But he will find it hard to escape the influence of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – and he’ll also need to navigate a roadblock: North Korea
