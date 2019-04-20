Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

My way or the Huawei: how US ultimatum over China’s 5G giant fell flat in Southeast Asia

  • 5G technology is coming to Southeast Asia, and the odds are Huawei’s technology will be driving it.
  • That’s a slap in the face to a US that has been trying to poison the well against its Chinese competitor. So why is no-one listening to Uncle Sam?
Topic |   5G
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 6:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns

  • The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
  • But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
Topic |   Huawei
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:46pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.