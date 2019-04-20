A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
My way or the Huawei: how US ultimatum over China’s 5G giant fell flat in Southeast Asia
- 5G technology is coming to Southeast Asia, and the odds are Huawei’s technology will be driving it.
- That’s a slap in the face to a US that has been trying to poison the well against its Chinese competitor. So why is no-one listening to Uncle Sam?
Dr Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister of international trade and industry (third from right), at Huawei’s global training centre in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Malaysia welcomes Chinese tech giant Huawei despite Western concerns
- The company has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in the US, New Zealand and Australia
- But not in Malaysia, where its global training centre is based
