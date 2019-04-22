People pose with a model train for the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Xinhua
‘Malaysia revived China deals to boost Belt and Road Forum spirits’, country’s foreign minister says
- Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah rejects opposition claims that government gave in under pressure from Beijing
Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming gives a keynote speech during the ‘Chinese Bridge’ Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students UK Regional Final in London. Photo: Xinhua
China asks Britain for help to boost image of Belt and Road Initiative
- China’s Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming cites ‘rule-making’ as an area for bilateral cooperation with the UK
