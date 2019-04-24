Chinese involvement in Thailand’s first high-speed rail project has come under much scrutiny. Photo: EPA
China wants to fund Thailand’s US$12 billion high-speed railway – but is the kingdom on track for more debt than it can handle?
- The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Thailand a low-interest loan for the construction of a belt and road project linking the country with Kunming and Laos
- But repayment is just one concern, as analysts are uncertain Bangkok will ever turn a profit from the project
Topic | Thailand
