Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
Philippines open for business with China, but stands firm on insisting Beijing respects its sovereignty: trade secretary
- Speaking before the Belt and Road Forum, Ramon Lopez says China has not been an aggressor, but any threat to its jurisdiction might affect bilateral trade ties
- His comments come after President Rodrigo Duterte this month threatened to deploy soldiers after Beijing allowed hundreds of vessels to sail near a Philippine-claimed island in the South China Sea
