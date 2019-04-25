Channels

Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
Geopolitics

Philippines open for business with China, but stands firm on insisting Beijing respects its sovereignty: trade secretary

  • Speaking before the Belt and Road Forum, Ramon Lopez says China has not been an aggressor, but any threat to its jurisdiction might affect bilateral trade ties
  • His comments come after President Rodrigo Duterte this month threatened to deploy soldiers after Beijing allowed hundreds of vessels to sail near a Philippine-claimed island in the South China Sea
Topic |   The Philippines
Lynn Lee  

Phila Siu  

Published: 9:40pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25. Photo: Simon Song
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries to smooth over South China Sea tensions in Xi Jinping meeting

  • Philippine leader seeks to set differences aside and pledges support for belt and road plans as he meets Chinese counterpart
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
