SCMP
Cliff Buddle

A staff member of Huawei uses her mobile phone at the Huawei Digital Transformation Showcase in Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Huawei ban: how Australia becomes increasingly isolated among Five Eyes partners if UK includes Chinese firm in 5G network

  • Australia would stand alone as the only member of the Five Eyes alliance – aside from the US – with an all-out ban on Chinese telecoms equipment
  • Australia’s election is scheduled for May 18, creating an opening for Beijing to lobby new government to abandon hardline policy
Topic |   Huawei
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 3:17pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:30pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
Europe

Five Eyes spies play down split as ‘Huawei leak’ roils UK government

  • UK PM urged to investigate who leaked decision about Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network from confidential meeting of her National Security Council
  • Britain appears set to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of the network, as Chinese tech giant ‘welcomes report’
Topic |   Huawei
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 11:15am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:44am, 26 Apr, 2019

