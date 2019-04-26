A staff member of Huawei uses her mobile phone at the Huawei Digital Transformation Showcase in Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Huawei ban: how Australia becomes increasingly isolated among Five Eyes partners if UK includes Chinese firm in 5G network
- Australia would stand alone as the only member of the Five Eyes alliance – aside from the US – with an all-out ban on Chinese telecoms equipment
- Australia’s election is scheduled for May 18, creating an opening for Beijing to lobby new government to abandon hardline policy
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
Five Eyes spies play down split as ‘Huawei leak’ roils UK government
- UK PM urged to investigate who leaked decision about Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network from confidential meeting of her National Security Council
- Britain appears set to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of the network, as Chinese tech giant ‘welcomes report’
