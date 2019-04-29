Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.
Indonesia forecasts multibillion-dollar belt and road investments in four growth regions
- Speaking on the sidelines of last week’s forum, the country’s investment minister says he finds Beijing’s openness to feedback ‘highly encouraging’
- ‘I believe in the next five to 10 years, BRI will stimulate additional investment in probably tens of billions of dollars,’ Tom Lembong said
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Tom Lembong, head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board.
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Debt fears, delays and land disputes: how China’s belt and road plan for Indonesia got off track
- China’s high-speed rail project, linking West Java city of Bandung, has been plagued by delays, complaints of inadequate compensation for villagers and is now a central point of debate in the coming election
- Fears have also intensified over the potential debt trap that comes with China’s global infrastructure initiative
Topic | Indonesia
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP