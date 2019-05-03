Taiwan’s flag flies alongside two US-made destroyers. Photo: AP
US warships made 92 trips through the Taiwan Strait since 2007
- Figures obtained by the South China Morning Post show the extent of ‘innocent passage’ operations carried out in the sensitive waterway between 2007 and April 2019
- Two US destroyers passed through the strait on Sunday and Monday, prompting Beijing to express ‘concern’ over the transits and describe the issue of Taiwan as ‘the most important sensitive issue in Sino-US relations’
Topic | Taiwan
