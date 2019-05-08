Channels

Malaysia’s China-backed East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is expected to be completed in 2026. Photo: EPA-EFE
Geopolitics

Top Mahathir adviser Daim says Malaysia’s China-backed ECRL will be loss-making for some time, reveals surprising offer from fugitive financier Jho Low

  • Former finance minister thinks the rail link will take years to make a profit, and says Low contacted him in bid to help negotiate with China
  • This is the second piece in our series on Daim. Later today, he discusses Malaysia’s dispute over Singapore’s agreement to purchase water from its neighbour
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 7:45am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 9:10am, 8 May, 2019

Daim Zainuddin says Mahathir’s government has its work cut out to clean up Malaysia’s vast financial problems. Photo: Handout
Politics

Daim Zainuddin to ministers in Mahathir’s Malaysia: work with civil servants, ignore Najib, stop talking behind colleagues’ backs

  • Prime minister’s trusted adviser says officials in power need to deliver on pre-election promises – and that PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim is a ‘friend’
  • This is the first in a series of three pieces on Daim. Tomorrow, he reveals his experience on the ECRL deal and dealing with fugitive financier Jho Low
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 7:30am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:08am, 7 May, 2019

Daim Zainuddin says Mahathir’s government has its work cut out to clean up Malaysia’s vast financial problems. Photo: Handout
