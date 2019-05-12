Channels

A rendering of the Colombo Port City project in Sri Lanka, which is financed by the China Communications Construction Company. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Next Hambantota? Welcome to the Chinese-funded US$1.4 billion Port City Colombo in Sri Lanka

  • The building of a Hong Kong-style metropolis on reclaimed land in Colombo using US$1.4 billion of Chinese money sits uneasily with some Sri Lankans
  • They are still smarting from the loss of sovereignty involved in their last encounter with what critics call Beijing’s ‘debt diplomacy’
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Marcello Rossi

Marcello Rossi  

Published: 12:30pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 12 May, 2019

A rendering of the Colombo Port City project in Sri Lanka, which is financed by the China Communications Construction Company. Photo: Handout
The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Sri Lanka rejects fears of China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ in belt and road projects

  • Controversial Hambantota port an economic cooperation, not security issue
  • Ambassador to Beijing says his country will never default on its loans
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 23 Apr, 2019

The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
