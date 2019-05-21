Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?
- Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
- Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week offended the Chinese-Australian community with his comments on relations between Beijing and Canberra. Photo: AFP
The Chinese-Australian community’s votes are a hot ticket, so why are politicians keeping them at arm’s length?
- The growing number of ethnic Chinese voters means Australia’s Labor and Liberal parties are courting them actively but cautiously, for fear of being labelled as pro-Beijing
- But years of underrepresentation in Parliament and being treated largely as fundraising ‘cash cows’ has made the community doubt that politicians have their interests at heart
