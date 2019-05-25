Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in Xiamen in 2017. Photo: AFP
For Modi 2.0, India’s US-China balancing act just got trickier
- Border stand-offs with China, air strikes in Pakistan, and a strong-arm approach to smaller neighbours marked his first term as prime minister
- Now safely re-elected, is it time for the friendly approach?
Topic | Narendra Modi
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in Xiamen in 2017. Photo: AFP
Critics have accused Modi of nurturing a controlled democracy devoid of dialogue and dissent. Photo: AFP
Critics have accused Modi of nurturing a controlled democracy devoid of dialogue and dissent. Photo: AFP