Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in Xiamen in 2017. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

For Modi 2.0, India’s US-China balancing act just got trickier

  • Border stand-offs with China, air strikes in Pakistan, and a strong-arm approach to smaller neighbours marked his first term as prime minister
  • Now safely re-elected, is it time for the friendly approach?
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan  

Published: 8:45am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 25 May, 2019

Critics have accused Modi of nurturing a controlled democracy devoid of dialogue and dissent. Photo: AFP
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

India election: Can the country's tradition of diversity withstand a second 'Modi wave'?

  • A strong majority in parliament for the right-leaning National Democratic Alliance on results day would embolden the country’s Hindu right
  • Liberals fear sectarian divisions are being institutionalised by prioritising Hindutva, India’s aggressive form of Hindu nationalism
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Published: 3:32pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 11:40am, 21 May, 2019

