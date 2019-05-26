Malaysians protest against an Australian rare earth plant run by Lynas. Photo: AFP
In Malaysia, a snag in US search for alternative to Chinese rare earths
- As the trade war threatens to put Chinese rare earth minerals out of America’s grasp, Washington turns to alternative supplies to fill the gap
- Few Malaysians are willing to tolerate the environmental damage that would entail
Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
Explainer: Used from iPhones to guided missiles, does China’s dominance in rare earths hold potential leverage in trade war?
- The little known minerals are used in a variety of industries and hi-tech devices
- China has accounted for more than 90 per cent of global production since the late 1990s
