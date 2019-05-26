Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysians protest against an Australian rare earth plant run by Lynas. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

In Malaysia, a snag in US search for alternative to Chinese rare earths

  • As the trade war threatens to put Chinese rare earth minerals out of America’s grasp, Washington turns to alternative supplies to fill the gap
  • Few Malaysians are willing to tolerate the environmental damage that would entail
Topic |   US-China trade war
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 12:30pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 12:42pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysians protest against an Australian rare earth plant run by Lynas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
Companies

Explainer: Used from iPhones to guided missiles, does China’s dominance in rare earths hold potential leverage in trade war?

  • The little known minerals are used in a variety of industries and hi-tech devices
  • China has accounted for more than 90 per cent of global production since the late 1990s
Topic |   Explainers: Business
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 2:58pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 6:28pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.