US President Donald Trump (left) and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito attend a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
In Japan, a parade of pomp for Trump, but Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders will have to wait
- Rolling out the imperial treatment can be a winning diplomatic tool, but the pecking order for visiting dignitaries is sometimes tricky to manage for Japan
- Experts say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be hoping to use the emperor to strengthen ties with allies
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely
- Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
- Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
