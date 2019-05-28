Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito attend a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

In Japan, a parade of pomp for Trump, but Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders will have to wait

  • Rolling out the imperial treatment can be a winning diplomatic tool, but the pecking order for visiting dignitaries is sometimes tricky to manage for Japan
  • Experts say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be hoping to use the emperor to strengthen ties with allies
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 6:02pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 28 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump (left) and Japan's Emperor Naruhito attend a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely

  • Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
  • Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Julian Ryall  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 27 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
