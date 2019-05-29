China’s Defence Minster Wei Fenghe (right) and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen. Photo: AFP
Singapore, China deepen defence ties, plan larger military exercises including joint navy drill
- The commitment comes after a meeting between Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and his counterpart Ng Eng Hen in the city state
- Few Southeast Asian nations – especially those with strong United States security ties, such as Singapore – engage with the Chinese navy bilaterally
