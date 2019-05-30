Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister, says the Trump administration’s decision to effectively ban Huawei is “not the way to go”. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Mahathir backs Huawei, snubbing US blacklist of Chinese telecoms giant
- The Southeast Asian nation’s prime minister has suggested the Trump administration’s campaign against the firm is hypocritical
- Kuala Lumpur has a two-decade relationship with Huawei and will not blindly follow Washington, experts say
