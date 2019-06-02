F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea in 2018. Photo: AP
What is the US Navy doing on Japan’s Iwo Jima, nearly 75 years after World War II?
- While the island – where a key battle took place in 1945 – is sovereign Japanese territory, it is also a strategic facility for US and Japanese troops
- For 20 years, US fighter pilots have used it to practise the high-pressure manoeuvre of taking off and landing on aircraft carriers
Topic | Japan
The Japanese memorial to the country’s war dead on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi. Photo: SCMP
Return to Iwo Jima: 75 years after US-Japan battle, what is the island like today?
- With human remains still being found, the Japanese island is covered in sobering reminders of its bloody past
- US marines regularly make the pilgrimage to the top of Mount Suribachi to remember their fallen countrymen
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
