Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle presented to him by former police chief Ronald Dela Rosa. Photo: AP
China-Philippines war over South China Sea? Yeah, right Duterte: Hague tribunal point man Florin Hilbay
- Former solicitor general who led the Philippines to victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration wants a tougher stand by Manila
- Florin ‘Pilo’ Hilbay says claims Beijing would go to war if the Philippines stands up to its ‘bullying’ are ‘fear mongering’ by Rodrigo Duterte
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle presented to him by former police chief Ronald Dela Rosa. Photo: AP