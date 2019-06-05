Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ding Xiaoping showcases clothes for Dongdaemun Fashion Wholesale Market. Photo: Crystal Tai
Geopolitics

Forget K-pop and US missiles, Korea is back in fashion with China thanks to live-stream shopping

  • After Beijing boycotted South Korea for installing the US missile system THAAD, fashion retailers in one of Seoul’s biggest wholesale hubs suffered
  • But China’s hugely popular live-stream shopping hosts, or zhi bo, have started to turn the tide for the South’s struggling fashion trade
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 2:54pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ding Xiaoping showcases clothes for Dongdaemun Fashion Wholesale Market. Photo: Crystal Tai
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.