Ding Xiaoping showcases clothes for Dongdaemun Fashion Wholesale Market. Photo: Crystal Tai
Forget K-pop and US missiles, Korea is back in fashion with China thanks to live-stream shopping
- After Beijing boycotted South Korea for installing the US missile system THAAD, fashion retailers in one of Seoul’s biggest wholesale hubs suffered
- But China’s hugely popular live-stream shopping hosts, or zhi bo, have started to turn the tide for the South’s struggling fashion trade
Topic | South Korea
Ding Xiaoping showcases clothes for Dongdaemun Fashion Wholesale Market. Photo: Crystal Tai