Pumps dredge sand near to Colombo’s main sea port. China, India and Japan are all helping Sri Lanka to develop the port. Photo: AFP
Did Japan and India just launch a counter to China’s Belt and Road?
- India and Japan are to help Sri Lanka develop Colombo Port – prompting speculation of a challenge to Beijing’s signature infrastructure programme.
- Is it just a case of two countries throwing their hat into the ring – or part of a deeper challenge to Chinese influence in the region?
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
