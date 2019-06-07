The 11-member pact known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership or CPTPP has been signed by five Asean economies as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Peru – and China is considering joining. Photo: AP
Amid US-China trade war, could EU be next to join the CPTPP?
- Experts predict economic uncertainty facing Asia won’t end even if the US and China resolve their trade tensions
- To hedge against future disruptions, the 11-nation trade bloc known as CPTPP could join forces with the EU, suggest regional experts in an Asia Society paper
