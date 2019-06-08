A five-year-old disabled victim of Agent Orange rests in his cot in a Ho Chi Minh City hospital. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam war: 44 years on, birth defects from America’s Agent Orange are increasing
- More than 40 years on from the Vietnam conflict, infants are being born with birth defects linked to a toxic herbicide used by the US military to weed out Viet Cong fighters
- Environmentalists say the country could see another six to 12 more generations of Agent Orange victims, but US courts are so far not satisfied with evidence indicating a link
Topic | War and conflict
