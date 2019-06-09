Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Le Thi Hoa walks ahead of Nguyen Thi Thuy on a landmine clearing mission. Photo: Khairul Anwar
Geopolitics

44 years after war with US, Vietnam has an all-women team searching for unexploded bombs

  • Nguyen Thi Thuy and Le Thi Hoa are part of Vietnam’s first all-female landmine clearing team
  • They’re among a growing number of women taking up mine-clearance work – Thuy was so dedicated that she worked through her pregnancy
Topic |   War and conflict
Khairul Anwar

Khairul Anwar  

Published: 3:00am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Le Thi Hoa walks ahead of Nguyen Thi Thuy on a landmine clearing mission. Photo: Khairul Anwar
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.