Le Thi Hoa walks ahead of Nguyen Thi Thuy on a landmine clearing mission. Photo: Khairul Anwar
44 years after war with US, Vietnam has an all-women team searching for unexploded bombs
- Nguyen Thi Thuy and Le Thi Hoa are part of Vietnam’s first all-female landmine clearing team
- They’re among a growing number of women taking up mine-clearance work – Thuy was so dedicated that she worked through her pregnancy
Topic | War and conflict
