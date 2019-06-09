Remnants of the Vietnam war can be found across Quang Tri province. Photo: Khairul Anwar
For scrap metal collectors, US-Vietnam war bombs are still a source of life and death
- More than 40 years after the Vietnam war ended, unexploded ordnance still litters Quang Tri province – providing a source of income for some
- At least 8,500 people have died from bomb explosions since the conflict concluded in 1975. One in three were metal collectors
Topic | War and conflict
