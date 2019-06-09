Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Remnants of the Vietnam war can be found across Quang Tri province. Photo: Khairul Anwar
Geopolitics

For scrap metal collectors, US-Vietnam war bombs are still a source of life and death

  • More than 40 years after the Vietnam war ended, unexploded ordnance still litters Quang Tri province – providing a source of income for some
  • At least 8,500 people have died from bomb explosions since the conflict concluded in 1975. One in three were metal collectors
Topic |   War and conflict
Natalie Choy

Natalie Choy  

Published: 1:00am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Remnants of the Vietnam war can be found across Quang Tri province. Photo: Khairul Anwar
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.