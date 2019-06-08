Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nguyen Thi Tai has brain damage and muscular dystrophy, and relies on her mother Tran Thi Gai for care. Photo: Khairul Anwar
Geopolitics

‘I hope my son dies before me’: 44 years after US-Vietnam war, Agent Orange victims are treating brain damage with painkillers

  • The market for low-cost painkillers is ballooning as poverty-stricken victims of the US military’s toxic herbicide search for relief
  • But many living in rural areas without proper care cannot be weaned off their medication, which doctors say is worrying because of long-term health risks
Topic |   Vietnam
SCMP

Dewey Sim  

Natalie Choy  

Published: 9:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nguyen Thi Tai has brain damage and muscular dystrophy, and relies on her mother Tran Thi Gai for care. Photo: Khairul Anwar
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.