A tanker burns in the Gulf of Oman after a mystery attack that the United States has blamed on Iran. Photo: AFP
Oil tanker attacks: did Iran’s ties with China just go up in smoke?
- Washington has blamed Tehran for an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on Iran’s allies like China
- Beijing usually backs its trade partner – but experts say the trade war with the US and problems with Huawei may have changed the equation
Topic | Iran
The Al Marzoqah oil tanker was attacked on May 12 outside the Fujairah port. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘State actor’ behind attacks on Gulf oil tankers, UAE tells UN
- The four vessels were damaged by explosions that took place within UAE territorial waters
- The US has accused Iran of being behind the attacks on the tankers
Topic | Saudi Arabia
