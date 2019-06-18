North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in 2018. Photo: AFP
The Trump summit in Hanoi broke down, but Xi’s Pyongyang visit is set to give Kim political capital – and tonnes of food
- In a state visit this week, the Chinese president is expected to provide massive aid to the North, with reports anticipating at least 100,000 tonnes of food
- International food organisations say 10 million people, or 40 per cent of North Korea’s population, are in urgent need of sustenance
