United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Vietnam has a new partner for its old rivalry with China – the US
- A mutual suspicion of Beijing’s rising clout, particularly in the South China Sea, has seen military cooperation between Hanoi and Washington deepen
- But non-aligned Vietnam’s foreign policy doctrine still places heavy constraints on defence ties, and precludes any formal alliance
The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Too little, too late for US ‘recommitment’ to Mekong countries? China’s already there
- As Beijing floods the Mekong with much-needed cash, the US finds itself pushing back against the tide to retain influence
- But some nations in the region think the competition can work to their advantage
