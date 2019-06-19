Channels

United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Vietnam has a new partner for its old rivalry with China – the US

  • A mutual suspicion of Beijing’s rising clout, particularly in the South China Sea, has seen military cooperation between Hanoi and Washington deepen
  • But non-aligned Vietnam’s foreign policy doctrine still places heavy constraints on defence ties, and precludes any formal alliance
Topic |   China military
John Power

Published: 6:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:19am, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Politics

Too little, too late for US ‘recommitment’ to Mekong countries? China’s already there

  • As Beijing floods the Mekong with much-needed cash, the US finds itself pushing back against the tide to retain influence
  • But some nations in the region think the competition can work to their advantage
Topic |   United States
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:28am, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
