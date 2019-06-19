A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in fields near Pyongyang in 2017. Photo: AP
‘You can’t turn rice into nuclear weapons’: South Korea to send 50,000 tonnes of rice to feed drought-hit North Korea
- Seoul’s announcement came a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping was to travel to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
- It is the South’s largest donation since 2008 and is expected to help support up to 2 million children, pregnant women and nursing mothers
Topic | North Korea
