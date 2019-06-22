Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has come under fire for his response to the sinking of a Philippine vessel that collided with a Chinese ship in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

‘Duterte coward’: Filipinos’ opinions of president and Beijing government sour after South China Sea sinking

  • It took three days for news of the collision between a Philippine fishing boat and Chinese coastguard vessel to reach the public
  • But when it did, anger grew rapidly
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Published: 9:55am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:55am, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has come under fire for his response to the sinking of a Philippine vessel that collided with a Chinese ship in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.