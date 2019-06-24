Former Philippine foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario. Photo: AP
Ex-officials criticise Duterte administration’s soft approach towards China, as Philippine foreign ministry cancels diplomatic passports
- Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario, who was turned away from Hong Kong last week, called the move by the foreign ministry a ‘distraction’
- Del Rosario, as well as other officials and analysts, have pointed to his criticism of China and President Xi Jinping as the reason for his diplomatic passport holder privileges not being recognised
Topic | The Philippines
Former Philippine foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario. Photo: AP
Frosty reception: the former foreign secretary of the Philippines Albert del Rosario arrived in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AP
Former Philippine diplomat Albert Del Rosario, who criticised China, back in Manila after Hong Kong deportation
- The former foreign affairs secretary is a noted critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his detention came one day after he said Beijing was ‘not to be trusted’
- Last month his fellow Xi critic Conchita Carpio Morales encountered a similarly frosty reception
Topic | The Philippines
Frosty reception: the former foreign secretary of the Philippines Albert del Rosario arrived in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AP